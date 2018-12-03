Training Grounds | Mixed Martial Arts Gym Crows Nest

Welcome to Training Grounds!
Where passion fuels quality and creative training, and our sense of community thrives.
WHAT’S SO GOOD ABOUT TRAINING GROUNDS?
FREEDOM TO CHOOSE
Multiple disciples and flexibility to train at your own pace.
GAIN CONFIDENCE
Develop greater physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.
IMPROVE FITNESS & STRENGTH
Be stronger, more agile and have more stamina.
TRAIN WITH AN PASSIONATE TEAM OF COACHES
All our instructors are creative, passionate and great at what they do.
FEEL WELCOME
We are open and inclusive, welcoming all ages and abilities.
SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY
We are a friendly, non-judgemental and encouraging team.
LEARN TECHNIQUE
We focus perfecting the skills and correct technique of each disciple.
I started at Training Grounds nearly 4 years ago, and from day one I have loved the family feel of the teachers and students. There are no meat heads and there is a great girls crew – 2 very rare properties in modern day combat sports gyms. I can’t recommend TG highly enough, particularly for beginners.
Jason O’Grady